Khachapuri: The Georgian Dish Sure To Elevate Your Eggs

Eggs are the best part of many breakfasts, kickstarting the day with necessary proteins and nutrients. It is perfectly pre-portioned, can be cooked in 101 ways, and it's quite possibly one of the most versatile ingredients around. Mankind is far from running out of ideas on how to make eggs even more exciting, and a popular choice for elevating eggs is khachapuri, Georgian cheese bread.

You may not be familiar with the traditional cuisine of Georgia but consider it for your next food adventure. The most famous Georgian culinary ambassador is by far the khachapuri. The version of khachapuri that is most commonly associated with the name is essentially a bread boat that cradles a significant amount of melted cheese. Right before serving, an egg is cracked onto the hot cheese, creating an irresistibly gooey concoction perfect for sharing with your fellow diners.

The origins of the bread are hotly debated, with some scholars stating it was likely developed around the 1100s and others saying the dish it was based on is from sometime in 400 B.C., so it must be older — though the word itself wasn't written until the 18th century. Additionally, some attribute its possible origin to Roman soldiers bringing a kind of proto-pizza to the Black Sea. Whatever its true beginnings are, khachapuri has become popular in many major cities around the world, thanks to the tried and true combination of bread and cheese, all topped with a glorious egg.