Give Your Chocolate Desserts A Bold Boost With Cognac

Chocolate is pretty close to perfect in all its forms. Whether you prefer dark, milk, semi-sweet or bittersweet, white, or even the trendy pinkish ruby chocolate, it's hard to imagine anything better than biting into this natural wonder. That said, there are always innovative ways to satisfy your chocolate cravings and elevate the whole experience.

Some ingredients, like salt, vanilla, or vinegar, are known for their ability to highlight or emphasize other flavors in a recipe. Alcohol serves a similar purpose, especially in desserts, and one, in particular, is well suited for your chocolate masterpiece: cognac.

The profile of cognac, which is inherently fruity and spicy with a full, robust body, makes an ideal complement to chocolate. There is a depth of flavor to cognac that can stand up to the most nuanced chocolate desserts, and the alcohol content helps to highlight what makes it special, upgrading every bite to a whole new level.