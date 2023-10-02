What Exactly Is Ruby Chocolate And What Does It Taste Like?

On September 5, 2017, Swiss chocolate company Barry Callebaut stunned the culinary world by announcing it had created a fourth type of chocolate to join the ranks of dark, milk, and white. Dubbed "ruby chocolate," its dark pink hue made it an instant internet sensation, seemingly made for the Instagram era. Confectioners were both impressed and skeptical — this was the first new variety of chocolate to debut since Nestlé introduced white chocolate in its Milkybar (a.k.a. Galak) 80 years prior — and some questioned whether the new invention even counted as chocolate.

Ruby chocolate seemed tailor-made to its time and place in history. One of the biggest food trends of 2017 was "millennial pink," which saw a market saturated with rose-colored products intended to appeal to Generation Y. In a press release announcing its invention to the world, Barry Callebaut explained ruby chocolate's flavor as "berry-fruitiness and luscious smoothness." It also made the rather dramatic claim that ruby chocolate "satisfies a new consumer need found among Millennials — Hedonistic Indulgence." However, five years after ruby chocolate debuted, it's starting to look like it may go down as a fad.

As of 2023, ruby chocolate has come nowhere close to the popularity of dark, milk, and white chocolate. Only a select handful of chocolate brands have deals with Barry Callebaut to sell it. There have been legal battles over whether or not ruby chocolate can even be marketed as chocolate, complicating matters. Many chocolatiers have criticized it as a mere marketing stunt, and its controversial status seems unlikely to change anytime soon.