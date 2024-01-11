How Long Does It Take To Pickle Eggs?

For some, pickled eggs are just too weird and too much of an acquired taste. However, they are popular snacks in old-fashioned pubs and some fish and chip shops around the United Kingdom as a sour accompaniment to a pint or some fries. And, they're ubiquitous in the American South, with gas stations and grocery stores stocking them in giant jars for your convenience.

Despite their apparent strangeness, pickled eggs fall into the same category as every other pickled thing, in that they came about out of necessity. If you had a surplus of cucumbers, beets, onions, or even eggs, you needed to preserve them instead of letting them go to waste; you can pickle just about any vegetable to enjoy summer produce in the dark winter months. Eggs aren't that different. To make pickled eggs, the eggs are boiled and peeled before being submerged in either a salty brine or a vinegary pickling liquid before being stored away. But, if you're considering making them, there is one question that springs to mind, as with all pickled foods — when will they be ready to eat?