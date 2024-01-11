Does Costco Have A Kosher Food Selection?

A land of opportunity, variety, and convenience as far as the eye can see, there is little downside to a Costco membership. Per the Costco website, they offer a membership at $60 per year. This includes groceries as well as a myriad of additional products such as gas, delivery, and great pizza from its food court. However, there are other considerations for a certain percentage of the population looking to invest in a membership. Even for only $60, many shoppers need to know if their dietary restrictions will be catered for by the brand.

Many Jewish shoppers adhere to kashrut, traditional laws that pertain to what they can and cannot eat. Most with common knowledge understand the basic tenet of not mixing meat and dairy in the same dish, but the rules are more extensive than that. For such specific laws, it helps to have a supportive establishment to entrust with their dietary requirements. For those in need of kosher fare, they are in luck. Costco provides a selection of kosher products, though they differ by location. Shoppers are encouraged to reach out to employees to identify what their local Costco has in store.