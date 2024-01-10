No, You Don't Always Need To Saute Onions Before Adding Garlic

Many recipes which include sauteed onions and garlic are very clear that you should start with the former before adding the latter. But is this a distinction with an actual point? Aren't they all going into the same pot? The answer relies heavily on several factors: The size of the pan you're using; how small you've chopped your garlic; the intensity of the cooking heat; and what your desired outcomes are. But we can tell you right now that in a low-heat, wilting application, you can absolutely add the onions and garlic to the pan at the same time without any trouble at all. In fact, the results can be even tastier than sauteing the two for different times.

The reason that people tell you to hold off on adding the garlic is because it browns (and ultimately burns) much more quickly than onions. You can fry onions to a dark, reddish-brown hue and they'll come out crisp and sweet. Try that with garlic and you'll likely end up with bitter, acrid charcoal. The reason has to do with the respective water content of onion and garlic.