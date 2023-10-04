Why You Should Put Bagged Salad In A Cooler For The Ride Home

As you may have heard often when you were growing up, food isn't cheap — and it's even more expensive today. So the last thing you want to do is let fresh produce spoil. And if you buy the bagged salads sold at grocery stores, with the lettuce and other components pre-chopped, you're already at a slight disadvantage: Bagged salads spoil more quickly than whole, unsliced veggies.

But you don't need to give up on your time-saving pre-made salads entirely if you're willing to take some extra steps to ensure prolonged freshness. Your best bet is to start storing it thoughtfully well before it even reaches your refrigerator. Just be prepared by bringing a small cooler along with you to the grocery store.

Of course, this is easiest for folks who have their own cars, so the cooler can wait in the trunk until you get back with your purchases; pedestrian shoppers would theoretically have to carry it on their person. (But if you're car-free and a devoted salad lover, we won't stop you.) An insulated cooler can make a real difference in keeping your salad fresh, especially if you live in warm climates.