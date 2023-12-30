Meal Prep Like A Pro By Freezing Your Proteins In Individual Servings

We all know it can be hard to make time to cook from scratch during a busy work week. That's why many people choose a day when they're less busy and spend some time in the kitchen prepping a series of meals that will last from Monday to Friday. Whether you're prepping flavorful meals for one, or big batches to satisfy an entire family, you want to make sure you preserve them to optimal freshness. And when you've prepared proteins like meat or fish, the process of storing them comes with its own set of rules.

If you are prepping multiple meals for one, it's highly recommended to freeze proteins in individual servings. This ensures the right quantity for the week and helps preserve the quality, as well. This little trick is one of several meal prep hacks you should know as you expand your repertoire. After all, the bigger the variety of meals prepped, the more enjoyable dinner time is throughout the busy week.