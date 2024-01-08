Here's How Long Fresh-Squeezed Juice Lasts In The Fridge

When you store your freshly squeezed juice, you not only want to preserve its fresh quality but also its nutrients and vitamins. The juice you make by hand, whether from fruits or vegetables, will contain these elements and you'll be much more likely to benefit from them if stored in the fridge for a minimum amount of time. Any longer than three days and not only will your juice lose its flavor and nutrients, but it will also taste less pleasant and may even be unsuitable for consumption. Indeed, the longer your juice is in the fridge, the more likely that harmful bacteria will grow. Barring that, making your own juice can add a lot of benefits to your diet.

If you decide to make juicing a part of your weekly activities, you won't be alone. Food Network star Guy Fieri is well aware of the benefits of juicing, so much so that he insists on bringing a juicer to the set of every episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." That's right, even the mayor of Flavortown makes juicing part of his schedule. If you simply can't make the time to routinely juice, you can opt to store it in the freezer. When you store your juice in the freezer, you'll also be able to enjoy it a bit longer: For up to 12 to 16 months. While you won't get the same amount of nutrients this way, you can still get most of its intended effects and enjoy an ice-cold beverage.