The Kitchen Gadget Guy Fieri Brings On The Set Of Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives
Guy Fieri's nonstop road trip through Triple D Nation has given viewers a taste of what it's like to grab some grub at restaurants that are some real hidden gems. As the cameras start rolling, the wheels on Fieri's famous red Camaro slowly come to a stop — a sign you've reached your new exciting destination in Flavortown. With the restaurant's kitchen transformed into a location fit for shooting, the featured chef can now work their magic in the presence of Fieri himself.
On the set of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," we've seen chefs whip out some pretty cool kitchen gadgets that have blown Fieri's mind. Believe it or not, these helpful tools are very important to Fieri, who was once given a pilot for a Food Network show about kitchen gadgets called "Gotta Get It." In a segment on NBC's "Today," Fieri mentioned some tools in the kitchen he insists upon using. However, none mean more to him than his juicer, which he brings on the set of every episode of "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives."
Juicing on the set of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives
Guy Fieri's obsession with juicing is something he's finally come clean about — and it's about time! In an interview with Yahoo!'s Kat Kinsman, Fieri revealed all the juicy details. "When I'm on the road, whenever I'm in the studio, I have my juicer on set and I have about 10 different recipes that my guys follow," says Fieri. He sticks to drinking 16 ounces of vegetable juice and doesn't particularly like fruit, except for apple, which he uses as a sweetener. His vegetables of choice usually consist of kale, parsley, and beets.
Fieri's juicing has even rubbed off on his family, who now juice just as much as he does. When his wife was pregnant with their first son, Fieri says she juiced throughout her entire pregnancy. Fieri believes this is what has kept their son from ever getting sick, saying, "My oldest son has never as far as I know had a cold."
Ways you can juice just like Guy Fieri
For those of you who feel the itch to juice just as much as Fieri, there are some great ways you can get started in your kitchen. Make sure you have some beets (Fieri loves using lots of these), apples, parsley, and Fieri's favorite vegetable, kale. Just dice up those apples and beets, and throw them into the juicer — or blender if you don't have a juicer — along with your kale and parsley. A good blend will have them smooth and creamy, ready to drink, and packed full of nutrients. You can even add in some banana to sweeten it up a little more.
Just make sure you drink it quickly! According to Fieri, "You have to juice it and drink it immediately to get the true enzymes." Enzyme activity naturally slows down as your drink sits, which is why you want those juices in your system as soon as possible — this better allows for nutrients to be absorbed.