The Kitchen Gadget Guy Fieri Brings On The Set Of Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives

Guy Fieri's nonstop road trip through Triple D Nation has given viewers a taste of what it's like to grab some grub at restaurants that are some real hidden gems. As the cameras start rolling, the wheels on Fieri's famous red Camaro slowly come to a stop — a sign you've reached your new exciting destination in Flavortown. With the restaurant's kitchen transformed into a location fit for shooting, the featured chef can now work their magic in the presence of Fieri himself.

On the set of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," we've seen chefs whip out some pretty cool kitchen gadgets that have blown Fieri's mind. Believe it or not, these helpful tools are very important to Fieri, who was once given a pilot for a Food Network show about kitchen gadgets called "Gotta Get It." In a segment on NBC's "Today," Fieri mentioned some tools in the kitchen he insists upon using. However, none mean more to him than his juicer, which he brings on the set of every episode of "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives."