Who Has The Cheaper Butter: Aldi Or Trader Joe's?

As much as price matters, the quality of the product is just as significant. When there is only a difference of 10 cents between butter selections, it should benefit the shopper to know which product is better. As advertised on their site, Trader Joe's celebrates the taste and consistency of their butter.

As the site states, Trader Joe's butter is "made from pasteurized, Grade AA cream—the highest grade available!— from cows that have never been given rBST hormones. The pale yellow cream is well-churned, ensuring luxurious, full-flavored Butter [sic]." For those health-conscious and interested in sustainability, this claim may factor into their decision.

RbST refers to the human growth hormone that cows are often supplied. According to The Aggie Transcript, experts consider the hormone harmful to the health of humans. The US Department of Agriculture also puts weight on the grades it gives butter. Grade AA is flavorful with low acidic content. Aldi's butter does not offer a grade on its website, but it should be noted that its unsalted brand is not the most popular the store has to offer. Irish butter has risen in popularity, and consumers swear by Kerrygold brand butter. While Countryside Creamery butter is a cheaper version of Kerrygold available at the chain, it seems to be the preferred option when buying at Aldi (and still costs $4.09 per pound). If you want a bargain as well as quality, Trader Joe's seems to be the best deal.