What Separates Greek From Italian Meat Sauce

Meanwhile, it's not that Greek meat sauce — or kima – doesn't get the flavor from the meat — but it also gets it from other sources. It uses ground beef (although you can also substitute ground pork), tomatoes, onions, and red wine, but from there, it diverges pretty significantly from Bolognese. In addition to olive oil being optional and garlic being necessary, it goes wild on the seasoning. Salt, pepper, parsley, oregano, and mint can all appear in Greek meat sauces, but the most guaranteed spice, and the one that gives it its distinct flavor, is cinnamon.

To many Americans, spicing savory dishes with cinnamon may seem anathema, but it's common in Middle Eastern, North African, and South Asian cuisines. In Greek cuisine, its most notable use is in meat sauce. If you've ever eaten Cincinnati chili and were unable to identify why it tastes so different from red meat sauces you're used to, the cinnamon (along with a couple of other spices like allspice and cloves) is the biggest reason why; it's essentially a variant of Greek meat sauce that evolved from Greek immigrants to the area.

The addition of these spices means a Greek meat sauce tastes almost nothing like an Italian one, even though they use some of the same basic components. As far as which to use, that's up to you and your personal preferences.