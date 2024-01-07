Give Store-Bought Hot Sauce Extra Kick With A Dash Of Cayenne Pepper

For those of us who enjoy taking our tastebuds to the extreme, there's nothing like a reliable hot sauce to amplify the flavor and intensity of our favorite meals. Can you imagine eating your next plate of ground beef tacos with zesty guacamole or a bowl of chili without a drizzle of two of your most desired condiment? While the hot sauce market has grown considerably over the years, the range of heat in this mass variety of sauces varies from bottle to bottle. To top it off, what makes the best hot sauce brands has everything to do with the overall taste of the sauce at hand, not just heat alone. If you find yourself with a new bottle of hot sauce that tastes great but could use an extra hint of spice, cayenne pepper may be the ideal solution.

Cayenne pepper is a dried spice made from finely ground dried red chiles. This spicy ingredient may be the perfect way to level up your bottled hot sauce since cayenne pepper has a somewhat neutral taste. Most of the time, the consistency and flavor of your chosen hot sauce hits the mark but you're left wishing there was just a bit more spice. With the use of cayenne pepper, you can add more heat without compromising the taste and texture of your favorite hot sauce.