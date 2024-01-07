The Reason Époisses Cheese Is Illegal In The US

When you're planning a grazing spread for your next get together, there are myriad factors that you'll want to take into consideration. Of course, things like freshness, availability, and how disparate flavors work with one another are all going to influence your picks. But above everything else, you'll want to make sure that your snack selection won't make you spend a stint in the slammer. For example, Époisses cheese, a French delicacy from Burgundy first fermented in the early 1500s, is forbidden in the United States.

This prohibition is due to the potential that the cheese has to develop harmful bacteria. It starts its life as raw (unpasteurized) milk, and it is then left to age and develop flavorful, safe-to-eat bacteria. However, according to the USDA, there is also the potential for dangerous bacteria to develop, some of which can carry a slew of infections that, in the worst cases, can be life-threatening. Despite this, many people decide to eat Époisses anyway and enjoy its fruity tang, which is rounded out by flavor notes like mushroom and even farm animal. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration feels the risks of eating cheeses like Époisses outweigh their pleasantly pungent taste profiles.