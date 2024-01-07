Toss In Some Spinach To Upgrade Basic Canned Tomato Soup

What kind of spinach is best to upgrade your can of tomato soup? The most popular type of spinach found at the average grocery store is flat-leaf. This is typically sold in bunches as well as plastic bags. Most baby spinach you see in bags is just the young version of flat-leaf, harvested when the leaves are smaller, sweeter, and super tender. But mature flat-leaf spinach still tastes slightly sweet, and has a delicate texture. Savoy spinach has heartier, dark green, curly leaves, and an earthier, more bitter taste. Semi-savoy spinach is also quite crispy but with smoother leaves. These more robust, bitter spinach types are better for cooking.

It is important to remember that no matter what type of fresh spinach you use it will release water when the leaves wilt in the soup. So keep in mind, that it may dilute the soup (you could always combat this by letting it reduce on the stove). Alternatively, you could use frozen spinach instead of fresh — some say it tastes even better. Plus, it's incredibly convenient since you can keep a box or two tucked away in the freezer. Just make sure to fully defrost the spinach and squeeze out moisture before using it in the tomato soup.