The Popular Champagne Spoon Hack That Doesn't Actually Work

Once you've uncorked a bottle of red or white wine, it's easy enough to stick the cork back in the bottle to enjoy it another day. But anyone who's popped the cork on a bottle of champagne (or any other sparkling wine) knows that, once out, those corks expand to the point where they aren't going anywhere but either the trash or a keepsake drawer. (This is because, once opened, sparkling wines tend to be consumed pretty quickly — meaning the cork resumes its original, pre-bottling shape.) So, how do you store an opened bottle of sparkling wine without it going flat? Many people claim that putting a metal spoon, handle-side down, in the mouth of the bottle will do the trick. The only problem with this seemingly elegant hack is that it doesn't actually work — making it one of several mistakes to avoid when drinking champagne.

The general idea is that the metal spoon absorbs and retains the refrigerator's chilliness and therefore holds the bubbles in the bottle because of the increased density of the cold air surrounding it. There's just enough truth in this explanation to sound plausible. But science people have actually studied this very thing (we're talking Stanford researchers as well as researchers from France's Interprofessional Committee of Champagne). None of them found that the spoon trick prevented any loss of carbonation.