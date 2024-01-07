The Arbitrary Reason Some Canned Goods Have Really Specific Weights

The next time you're in the canned foods section of your grocery store, pay close attention to the weights listed on the label. As observed by a keen-eyed consumer on Reddit, some canned goods feature non-standard weights like 14 ½ ounces, as opposed to a well-rounded number. According to a commenter in the thread, the reason for this odd number convention is merely "arbitrary." The person cites an excerpt from a book titled "Canning and How to Use Canned Foods," which was published in 1916. As explained in the book, cans were cut from large plates made of tin, and manufacturers aimed to derive a specific number of cans from each plate. This led to a standardized system that persists to this day.

The book's author, Arvill Wayne Bitting, also pointed out that, "The logical alternative of making the sheet of tin plate to such size as will build cans of a certain capacity does not seem to have been considered." However, another commenter offered a sensible reason for this apparent oversight. They mention that can manufacturers may have been "stuck with" a certain size of tin plates due to the machinery they used. Also, tin plate size may have been based on other factors, such as the dimensions of the vehicles used to haul plates.