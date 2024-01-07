Elevate Tuna Salad With Chopped Nuts For A Flavorful Crunch
Canned tuna checks off so many boxes that it might be the most indispensable pantry staple. It's affordable. It's packed with protein. It's versatile. It's easy to pack, prepare, and eat on the go. While a traditional tuna salad can be made with fresh or frozen fish, the canned stuff makes it super easy to slap a delicious lunch together. And just when you think you're running out of new ways to use it, here comes another one.
Regardless of whether you prefer fresh or canned, there's one addition to a tuna salad that is perfect for doubling up on protein: chopped nuts! With the sheer variety of nuts available, there's a whole world of flavor combinations that open up once you start adding them to tuna salad. Walnuts, pecans, cashews, almonds, peanuts, macadamia nuts, pine nuts, hazelnuts — the list of possibilities goes on and on. Not only will each add their own distinct flavor, but the crunch will be out of this world.
Pay attention to this detail when adding chopped nuts to tuna salad
One of the best ways to use nuts in a tuna salad is to sprinkle them on top. Not only is it the most aesthetically pleasing, but doing so will protect the integrity of their crunchiness. This is especially true if you're taking the tuna salad with you to eat later. Whether it's for a picnic or lunch at work, if you won't eat the salad immediately, consider keeping the nuts separate until you're ready to eat. Although nuts don't get soggy easily (they're nothing like croutons, after all), they can absorb moisture from the dressing and even the tuna itself. Since this moisture can compromise their crunch, it can't hurt to pack them in a separate container and add them when needed.
It is all a matter of preference, of course. Just be aware that you'll get a different culinary experience depending on how the nuts are added. If you don't mind (or prefer) a little moisture or are eating right away, stir the chopped nuts into the tuna salad. This is the easiest way to ensure that the flavorful crunch is balanced throughout. And the nuts will get coated in mayonnaise or whatever dressing you use in the process, making them all the more delicious. This is also the best method if you're making tuna salad sandwiches.
Pair nuts with fruit for the ultimate tuna salad
Most nuts pair well with at least one fruit — so well that it's almost like they were made for each other. Take chopped walnuts and juicy ripe pears, for example. The combination is hard to beat, so why not add both to your tuna salad for a serious upgrade? Walnuts also match up well with grapes and apples — and both combos go great with mayo, tuna, and a host of veggies. Macadamia nuts may have a softer bite than other varieties, but their buttery flavor is the perfect complement for tuna, especially when paired with tropical fruits like pineapple or mango.
Nut and fruit pairings aren't limited to fresh fruits either. Dried fruits are a delicious way to add more texture and a pop of sweetness to tuna salad. Dried cranberries mix well with tuna and toasted pecans or slivered almonds, for example. Likewise, golden raisins are perfect with walnuts, pecans, or cashews. Once you start adding chopped nuts to your tuna salad, you'll probably be surprised by how many delicious combinations you come up with.