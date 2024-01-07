Elevate Tuna Salad With Chopped Nuts For A Flavorful Crunch

One of the best ways to use nuts in a tuna salad is to sprinkle them on top. Not only is it the most aesthetically pleasing, but doing so will protect the integrity of their crunchiness. This is especially true if you're taking the tuna salad with you to eat later. Whether it's for a picnic or lunch at work, if you won't eat the salad immediately, consider keeping the nuts separate until you're ready to eat. Although nuts don't get soggy easily (they're nothing like croutons, after all), they can absorb moisture from the dressing and even the tuna itself. Since this moisture can compromise their crunch, it can't hurt to pack them in a separate container and add them when needed.

It is all a matter of preference, of course. Just be aware that you'll get a different culinary experience depending on how the nuts are added. If you don't mind (or prefer) a little moisture or are eating right away, stir the chopped nuts into the tuna salad. This is the easiest way to ensure that the flavorful crunch is balanced throughout. And the nuts will get coated in mayonnaise or whatever dressing you use in the process, making them all the more delicious. This is also the best method if you're making tuna salad sandwiches.