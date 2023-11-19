Seriously Upgrade Tuna Salad With Some Tangy Green Goddess Dressing

A good tuna salad recipe is made up of a few key components: tuna, crunchy veggies, and a mix of mayo and lemon juice. However, there are exceptions to the rule. Some of the best, most interesting preparations go against the norm; using salad dressing, for example, instead of the traditional mayo blend, can be a delicious change-up.

One of the best salad dressings to pair with tuna is green goddess dressing, a mayo-based dressing that comes packed with a medley of herbs; recipes differ, but many contain some combination of chives, tarragon, dill, or basil, as well as parsley. With the brightness of lemon juice, the earthy taste of fresh herbs, and a touch of umami from anchovies, green goddess serves as a complex and delectable accompaniment for fishy, flaky tuna.

You can either make the dressing yourself or buy it by the bottle at your local supermarket. Textures vary based on liquid content, so depending on the thickness of the dressing you choose or make, your finished tuna salad may be a bit more watery. If you want a thick and creamy tuna salad, use a green goddess dressing that isn't as thinned out with wet ingredients like lemon juice and olive oil. Either way, though, you'll end up with a much more interesting lunch.