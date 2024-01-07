Vanilla Pudding Mix Is The Special Ingredient You Need For Top-Notch French Toast

The secret to sweet, flavorful, top-notch French toast is probably sitting in the back of your pantry. Just grab a handy box of vanilla pudding mix to bring an aromatic, even-sweeter twist to this sweet breakfast favorite. And no, you don't have to make actual pudding to use just as a topping. All you have to do is add the vanilla pudding mix straight to the dipping batter for your classic French toast.

Mix together your milk and eggs before adding in a package of dry vanilla pudding mix. Cover your bread slices evenly with the pudding mixture, and your French toast is ready to cook on the griddle or in a skillet. Opt for cook-and-serve or instant pudding mix, keeping in mind that instant pudding mix may result in a softer texture due to the additives that help make it such a time saver. Additionally, the cook-and-serve mix will give your French toast a deeper and richer flavor. Whoever said vanilla was plain might think twice after tasting vanilla French toast.