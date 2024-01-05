For A Creamier Chicken Salad, Throw In Some Avocados
Chicken salad is an easy, high-protein meal that you can whip up in no time for a weekday lunch or quick dinner. It can also be extremely healthy, depending on how you make it. If you combine chopped chicken with some seasoned mayonnaise, you're not making this meal as nutritious as it can be. One cup of mayonnaise contains 160 grams of fat. Meanwhile, an option like Chobani plain Greek yogurt doesn't contain any fat. Swapping out mayonnaise for Greek yogurt in your chicken salad, then, will make the dish healthier. Or, for something even more unique, try using mashed avocado. This type of produce can add its own type of creaminess to chicken salad.
There are plenty of unique ways to use avocados. Ripe avocado mashes with ease, making them the perfect binding agent for creating that chicken salad texture we know and love. Plus, avocados have plenty of health benefits. Medical News Today says it's a heart-healthy fruit, as it contains beta-sitosterol, which can help regulate cholesterol and prevent heart disease. Plus, it's loaded with healthy fats and fiber, so it will keep you feeling full. Avocados also show signs of containing cancer-preventing compounds, though more studies have to be done to establish a definitive link.
Avocado chicken salad could be your new favorite meal
This chicken salad should only be made with fully ripened avocados, as this will ensure that they smash easily. Plus, unripe avocados will add bitterness to the dish, which should be avoided if you're attempting to up the dish's creaminess. Start by peeling and mashing one avocado, then add it to the chicken a little until you get your desired texture. And, while you want to keep it healthy, you also should add a little kosher or sea salt, because it does wonders for bringing out the avocado's flavors.
Besides being heart-healthy, avocado also adds a fatty flavor to the dish. While it tastes much less rich than traditional mayonnaise or Greek yogurt, it will still give your chicken salad a creaminess, just one that tastes a little more natural and vegetable.
The avocado works especially well in chicken salad, as both avocado and chicken have mild flavors, with avocado having a borderline nutty, subtle aftertaste. This means that neither ingredient will overpower the other, giving them a good balance. But if you prefer the classic richness of chicken salad, feel free to leave in the mayonnaise or Greek yogurt when you add the avocado.
Ways to improve avocado chicken salad
Outside of chicken and mashed avocado, you'll want to add additional flavor to the salad. Feel free to incorporate other add-ons that will complement the flavors of avocado and chicken, as well as any seasonings or fresh herbs (like parsley or dill, in particular) you want. You can also add other types of produce, such as red onions and tomatoes. You can spin the avocado chicken salad into a Tex-Mex salad, as well — sweet corn and black beans are great additions. Fresh herbs like cilantro would add even more flavor to this recipe.
Considering how much chicken salad you'll eat in one sitting can help you plan your meal for ultimate freshness. Avocado tends to brown easily, so if you don't plan to eat it all right away, mix a little lemon or lime juice into the mashed avocado before adding it to the chicken, which will help prevent it from browning while stored. Storing it in an airtight container will help ease the browning process, too.