For A Creamier Chicken Salad, Throw In Some Avocados

Chicken salad is an easy, high-protein meal that you can whip up in no time for a weekday lunch or quick dinner. It can also be extremely healthy, depending on how you make it. If you combine chopped chicken with some seasoned mayonnaise, you're not making this meal as nutritious as it can be. One cup of mayonnaise contains 160 grams of fat. Meanwhile, an option like Chobani plain Greek yogurt doesn't contain any fat. Swapping out mayonnaise for Greek yogurt in your chicken salad, then, will make the dish healthier. Or, for something even more unique, try using mashed avocado. This type of produce can add its own type of creaminess to chicken salad.

There are plenty of unique ways to use avocados. Ripe avocado mashes with ease, making them the perfect binding agent for creating that chicken salad texture we know and love. Plus, avocados have plenty of health benefits. Medical News Today says it's a heart-healthy fruit, as it contains beta-sitosterol, which can help regulate cholesterol and prevent heart disease. Plus, it's loaded with healthy fats and fiber, so it will keep you feeling full. Avocados also show signs of containing cancer-preventing compounds, though more studies have to be done to establish a definitive link.