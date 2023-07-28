McDonald's Plans To Launch CosMc's, A New Alien-Themed Spinoff

Aliens and burgers might seem to be an unlikely combination, but apparently, McDonald's doesn't think so. The fast-food burger chain just announced that it's launching a spinoff restaurant like you've never seen before: an alien-themed joint dubbed "CosMc's." McDonald's has kept pretty mum about what the new concept will entail. In 2023's Q2 earnings call, president and CEO Chris Kempczinski revealed that the spinoff restaurant is in the works and will enter a testing period in 2024.

"Our new business ventures team is in the process of developing a new concept we will call [CosMc's], which we will test in a small handful of sites in a limited geography beginning early next year," Kempczinski said, according to the earnings call transcript. He added that "[CosMc's] is a small format concept with all the DNA of McDonald's but its own unique personality." (There were no details on what "limited geography" specifically means or where the test restaurants will actually pop up.)