Mtn Dew's Iconic Baja Blast Will Make A Big Appearance At Super Bowl 2024

There's a teal wave coming, and it's expected to crash right into this year's Super Bowl ad lineup. 2024 marks the 20th "Bajaversary" — or, for the plebes, the 20th anniversary — of Mtn Dew releasing its Baja Blast flavor, which for years was exclusively available at Taco Bell locations. Now, though, it is enjoying a wide retail release planned to last all year. To mark the occasion, the brand announced plans to run an ad during one of the football game's coveted commercial slots.

The PepsiCo-owned brand has yet to reveal many details about the ad slot from a production perspective, but fans should expect to hear some information about Mtn Dew's sweepstakes promotion rewarding loyal Baja Blasters with branded merch and other summery, surf-themed gifts.

This will be the first time since 2021 that Mtn Dew has aired a Super Bowl commercial, the last of which featured John Cena and launched the brand's then-new Major Melon flavor. That campaign also featured a giveaway component, with viewers given the chance to win $1 million if they could correctly guess the number of bottles featured in the commercial. (Someone claimed the money a couple of weeks following the ad's initial airing.)