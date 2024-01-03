Mtn Dew's Iconic Baja Blast Will Make A Big Appearance At Super Bowl 2024
There's a teal wave coming, and it's expected to crash right into this year's Super Bowl ad lineup. 2024 marks the 20th "Bajaversary" — or, for the plebes, the 20th anniversary — of Mtn Dew releasing its Baja Blast flavor, which for years was exclusively available at Taco Bell locations. Now, though, it is enjoying a wide retail release planned to last all year. To mark the occasion, the brand announced plans to run an ad during one of the football game's coveted commercial slots.
The PepsiCo-owned brand has yet to reveal many details about the ad slot from a production perspective, but fans should expect to hear some information about Mtn Dew's sweepstakes promotion rewarding loyal Baja Blasters with branded merch and other summery, surf-themed gifts.
This will be the first time since 2021 that Mtn Dew has aired a Super Bowl commercial, the last of which featured John Cena and launched the brand's then-new Major Melon flavor. That campaign also featured a giveaway component, with viewers given the chance to win $1 million if they could correctly guess the number of bottles featured in the commercial. (Someone claimed the money a couple of weeks following the ad's initial airing.)
Having a Baja Blast
Taco Bell (which was once a PepsiCo subsidiary brand) debuted the exclusive, electric teal-colored soda in 2004 as a way to promote the sale of fountain drinks. For most of the drink's history, it's been pretty elusive, only occasionally appearing in bottled and canned forms in stores as part of limited releases. Though Baja Blast was available only in Taco Bell restaurants for the first decade of its existence, the brand has since released a family of spinoffs, including alcoholic and diet versions, and even a hot sauce of the cult favorite Mtn Dew flavor — which, by the way, is meant to taste like "tropical lime." Excited by the prospect of the soft drink staying on store shelves through the year, one Blast aficionado on Reddit commented, "Always been the highlight of Taco Bell's drinks, good news."
The "Bajaversary" program will allow drinkers to earn points with purchases of the turquoise stuff, which can be used to claim specific prizes and enter into sweepstakes for larger items, like an electric bicycle. If you can't wait until the big game to be the proud owner of a Baja blast-themed boogie board, good news: The promotional website is already up and running at bajablast.com.