Mountain Dew Baja Blast Hot Sauce Exists Now, For Some Reason

If you're always looking for an excuse to add a little extra spice to your food, there's a holiday just for you. National Hot Sauce Day is celebrated annually on January 22, according to National Today, and this holiday is the perfect time to add some heat to your meals. The site reports that over half of American households keep hot sauce in the kitchen, and there are a ton of different varieties to try.

If you're feeling extra adventurous, and want to try something a little different from your go-to sauce, it might actually be Mountain Dew. The soda brand is releasing a limited run of Baja Blast-flavored hot sauce to commemorate National Hot Sauce Day this year.

The company previously partnered with NBA player Joel Embiid to release a hot sauce back in 2020, which hit over 2 million on the Scoville scale, via Food & Wine. The latest creation is much milder, taking flavor inspiration from the Baja Blast drink flavor.