Mountain Dew Baja Blast Hot Sauce Exists Now, For Some Reason
If you're always looking for an excuse to add a little extra spice to your food, there's a holiday just for you. National Hot Sauce Day is celebrated annually on January 22, according to National Today, and this holiday is the perfect time to add some heat to your meals. The site reports that over half of American households keep hot sauce in the kitchen, and there are a ton of different varieties to try.
If you're feeling extra adventurous, and want to try something a little different from your go-to sauce, it might actually be Mountain Dew. The soda brand is releasing a limited run of Baja Blast-flavored hot sauce to commemorate National Hot Sauce Day this year.
The company previously partnered with NBA player Joel Embiid to release a hot sauce back in 2020, which hit over 2 million on the Scoville scale, via Food & Wine. The latest creation is much milder, taking flavor inspiration from the Baja Blast drink flavor.
The hot sauce will taste like the soda
Mountain Dew will be partnering with Houston-based hot sauce shop iBurn to create Mtn Dew Baja Blast Hot Sauce to celebrate National Hot Sauce Day, via Thrillist. The sauce will blend heat from habanero, jalapeño, and green chile peppers into the more sour, tropical notes of the Baja Blast lime soda flavor, according to Food & Wine. The brand teased the release of the sauce on both its Twitter and Instagram pages.
If you want to try this unusual hot sauce flavor, you'll have to enter for a chance to win a bottle. Over on the Mountain Dew website, you can fill out the entry form and let the company know what kind of food you'll be topping off with the sauce. Of those who enter, 750 winners will be given a "Mtn Dew Baja Blast Hot Sauce Prize Pack." Contest entries will be accepted through 11:59 p.m. EST on Feb. 8, and winners will be emailed by Feb. 14. This contest is only open to residents of the U.S.