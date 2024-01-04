Pickle De Gallo Is The Crunchy, Tangy Dip You Need To Try Immediately

You know of pico de gallo as the tomato-based salsa that's a staple in Mexican cooking and cuisine. Combine sweet diced tomatoes, chopped onions, a kick of jalapeño or chilis, and fresh cilantro and you have the perfect mixture for piling on tacos, or burritos, or for dipping with a tortilla chip. With such a classic, foolproof combination, how could pico possibly get any better?

Enter pickle de gallo — the tangy, briny cousin of pico de gallo, ready to shake up the condiment section of your fridge. Pickle de gallo, made famous by Grillo's pickle brand, follows the same recipe structure for pico de gallo but swaps out the tomatoes for chopped pickles instead. Pickle lovers, rejoice! You finally have a condiment other than relish that makes pickles the shining star. And the best part: You can make your own pickle de gallo at home using your favorite pickles in a flash.