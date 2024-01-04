Why It's So Much Harder To Get A Costco Membership In The UK

As of November 2023, Cotsco has 871 stores in operation around the world. Fortunately, if you're traveling abroad, your American Costco membership card will get you into any of its stores. But if you're living in the United Kingdom, it may be a little harder to obtain a membership in the first place.

There are 29 Costco locations across the United Kingdom: 25 in England, three in Scotland, and one in Wales. According to the Costco U.K. website, memberships to those stores are only available to certain groups of people. Since the store is classified as a wholesaler, this complies with the U.K.'s wholesale store laws. These dictate that wholesale stores are only accessible to those working for select business sectors.

While this requirement is pretty restrictive, certain groups of people are eligible to apply for the memberships. And once you're approved, you can access all the benefits of a Costco membership. So, if you're working in the U.K., it may be worth checking if you qualify — or if your employer is on the pre-approved list.