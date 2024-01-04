For Showstopping Beef Tenderloin, Cook It In A Salt Crust
For meat lovers, there's little more tempting than a good cut of steak cooked just to your liking. While it may be basic, a meat this good never goes out of style. From brisket to shank and rib to round, every cut of beef has its own set of flavors and textures that sets it apart. For those who go for tenderloin, you're in for a lean steak that lives up to the "tender" part of its name. It's a cut so good that you could have it with no seasoning at all and be just fine with its taste. Nevertheless, there's nothing wrong with taking a tenderloin and bringing it up several notches on the flavor scale. While there's a myriad of ways you can prepare and cook it, there's one method that stands out.
For a showstopping beef tenderloin, all you need to do is cook it in a salt crust. This unique coating imparts a seasoning that perfectly enhances the exquisite nature of your steak. You'll love how easy it is to make and how delicious it tastes. Whether you're preparing it for a special occasion or a casual Sunday afternoon meal, cooking your tenderloin in a salt crust is the key to unlocking maximum flavor and texture.
Adding a salt crust to your beef tenderloin
The first thing you'll want to do is find the best quality salt for your beef tenderloin's crust. Kosher salt is the best variety, and all brands are equally good. Kosher salt works because it dissolves quickly when in the oven. This allows it to absorb into the meat faster, which is crucial when cooking a steak that doesn't take too long to roast. It also combines well with the second ingredient for your salt crust: egg whites. These will be used to hold the salt together, and also keep the meat itself from becoming too salty.
The best type of tenderloin to use is trimmed meat, which is a steak with the fat and silver skin removed. You can ask the butcher to trim the meat if it's not already offered. If all else fails, it's not difficult to do it yourself. Then simply sear the meat for a few minutes before encasing the steak entirely in the salt mixture. Once the tenderloin has roasted in the oven for around 30 minutes, you'll be amazed at how tender the inside is yet how crispy and caramelized the outside is. While this steak can be enjoyed on its own, it can also be used in a variety of other dishes.
More meals you can make with your salt-crusted tenderloin
After you've enjoyed your salt-crusted beef tenderloin, you may have leftover steak that you can use to make more meals. One of the first dishes you'll want to make with your leftovers is a hot and steamy stir fry. Once you slice and dice up your tenderloin, you'll enjoy its crispy texture as it mellows in with some diced veggies and spices. You can try out dozens of stir-fries, ranging from peppers and onions to a sweet and sour pineapple blend. Another delicious variation is when leftover beef is turned into a sandwich. You'll love the flavor of your tenderloin mixed with some sauces and veggies on a bun. Horseradish, A1, or Dijon mustard are some options for complementary sauces. You'll love some caramelized onions and a mix of one of your favorite sauces spread onto your favorite bread.
Another variation will seamlessly take you into the world of Mexican food. You can make some incredible tacos or burritos with your tenderloin. Slice it up, and toss that tenderloin between some tortillas with some red onion, cilantro, and a drizzle of lime. Add condiments like sour cream and top it with some melted cheese to make the best of your steak leftovers. These are just some ideas, so go wild and enjoy your salt-crusted beef tenderloin in many ways.