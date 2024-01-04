For Showstopping Beef Tenderloin, Cook It In A Salt Crust

For meat lovers, there's little more tempting than a good cut of steak cooked just to your liking. While it may be basic, a meat this good never goes out of style. From brisket to shank and rib to round, every cut of beef has its own set of flavors and textures that sets it apart. For those who go for tenderloin, you're in for a lean steak that lives up to the "tender" part of its name. It's a cut so good that you could have it with no seasoning at all and be just fine with its taste. Nevertheless, there's nothing wrong with taking a tenderloin and bringing it up several notches on the flavor scale. While there's a myriad of ways you can prepare and cook it, there's one method that stands out.

For a showstopping beef tenderloin, all you need to do is cook it in a salt crust. This unique coating imparts a seasoning that perfectly enhances the exquisite nature of your steak. You'll love how easy it is to make and how delicious it tastes. Whether you're preparing it for a special occasion or a casual Sunday afternoon meal, cooking your tenderloin in a salt crust is the key to unlocking maximum flavor and texture.