It's Time You Give Your Deviled Eggs A Greek Salad Twist

Deviled eggs are a popular appetizer, and it's easy to see why. The richness of the hard-boiled egg yolk is balanced by the sharpness of mustard, the acidity of pickle relish, and the creaminess of the mayonnaise. The egg white halves make the ideal edible vessels for these little bites. These perfectly portable hors d'oeuvres are good for any occasion, from picnics to birthday parties to holiday buffets. There's a way to make them even more delicious, though — all you need to do is bring in some of the flavors of another much-loved dish: Greek salad.

The components that make up a great Greek salad all complement each other well: salty feta cheese, briny olives, zesty red onion, tangy tomatoes, and crisp cucumbers are topped off by a seasoned vinaigrette that brings them all together, making this salad an international favorite. Some of the delicious elements of this dish can be incorporated into deviled eggs to create a new tasty sensation.