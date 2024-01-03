It's Time You Give Your Deviled Eggs A Greek Salad Twist
Deviled eggs are a popular appetizer, and it's easy to see why. The richness of the hard-boiled egg yolk is balanced by the sharpness of mustard, the acidity of pickle relish, and the creaminess of the mayonnaise. The egg white halves make the ideal edible vessels for these little bites. These perfectly portable hors d'oeuvres are good for any occasion, from picnics to birthday parties to holiday buffets. There's a way to make them even more delicious, though — all you need to do is bring in some of the flavors of another much-loved dish: Greek salad.
The components that make up a great Greek salad all complement each other well: salty feta cheese, briny olives, zesty red onion, tangy tomatoes, and crisp cucumbers are topped off by a seasoned vinaigrette that brings them all together, making this salad an international favorite. Some of the delicious elements of this dish can be incorporated into deviled eggs to create a new tasty sensation.
Change the toppings for your deviled eggs
America's love affair with Greek salad started in the 1960s. Greek immigrants who operated diners brought some of the foods of their home country to their menus. A simple salad from home, which was originally known as horiatiki, became a popular dish. The authentic version had tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and peppers along with olives and feta. It was dressed simply, with vinegar and olive oil, or sometimes just the oil. Adding lettuce to the mix was a move to appeal to American customers who were used to salads having lettuce in them.
If you want to bring the taste of Greek salad to your favorite deviled egg recipe, there are several different ways to accomplish this. Perhaps the simplest approach is to use elements of a great Greek salad as a garnish on top of deviled eggs. Finely dice up some kalamata olives and feta cheese and sprinkle them on top of your deviled egg filling. Some small pieces of cucumber would pair nicely, too, as they would bring a nice crunch in contrast to all the soft textures in the dish.
Transform the deviled egg filling
Take your Greek salad-inspired deviled eggs to the next level by altering the recipe for the filling. Consider adding some fresh or dried oregano in with the egg yolks, or try replacing the mustard with a splash or two of red wine vinegar or brine from the olives. As a substitute for the traditional mayonnaise, you can experiment with using a tablespoon or two of olive oil, which will help create the luscious and creamy mouthfeel that deviled eggs are famous for.
While not a part of the original Greek salad, pepperoncini peppers often appear in today's version. These little green beauties, chopped up into tiny pieces, can provide some acidity and bite to the egg yolk mixture. They could also stand in for the relish found in the traditional recipe. Another interesting twist would be to use tomato powder. It might take some work to find this ingredient, but it would add a bit of sweetness and earthiness without making the filling too watery.