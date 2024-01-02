Chipotle's New Year Challenge Could Land You Free Lifestyle Bowls For A Year

The start of a new year often means new fitness resolutions for many people. Per a press release, Chipotle is aiming to help its customers achieve their resolutions in 2024 through a partnership with Strava, a fitness app that counts more than 120 million athletes as part of its community. Chipotle is the first restaurant to create specialized running paths on the fitness app, which are known as "Chipotle segments." These trails can be found in Chicago, New York, Columbus, Ohio, Denver, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C., and each one ends at a Chipotle restaurant. Anyone can participate in the friendly competition by downloading the Strava app, but the runner who completes these segments the most in each city will be honored with a year's supply of the chain's Lifestyle Bowls.

The bowls, which offer keto, gluten-free, grain-free, vegan, and vegetarian options, are currently only available to order online in the U.S. and Canada, and aim to offer healthy meals as a convenient option for customers. Some of the bowls are entirely plant-based, while others include chicken and beans as their primary source of protein.