Chipotle's New Year Challenge Could Land You Free Lifestyle Bowls For A Year
The start of a new year often means new fitness resolutions for many people. Per a press release, Chipotle is aiming to help its customers achieve their resolutions in 2024 through a partnership with Strava, a fitness app that counts more than 120 million athletes as part of its community. Chipotle is the first restaurant to create specialized running paths on the fitness app, which are known as "Chipotle segments." These trails can be found in Chicago, New York, Columbus, Ohio, Denver, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C., and each one ends at a Chipotle restaurant. Anyone can participate in the friendly competition by downloading the Strava app, but the runner who completes these segments the most in each city will be honored with a year's supply of the chain's Lifestyle Bowls.
The bowls, which offer keto, gluten-free, grain-free, vegan, and vegetarian options, are currently only available to order online in the U.S. and Canada, and aim to offer healthy meals as a convenient option for customers. Some of the bowls are entirely plant-based, while others include chicken and beans as their primary source of protein.
Chipotle fans have lots to look forward to this month
In addition to the free Lifestyle Bowl promotion, Chipotle is encouraging its customers to stick with their fitness resolutions in other ways. Because many people are known to abandon their New Year's resolutions by the second Friday in January, the restaurant is launching a "No Quitter's Day" promotion on January 12. If you're one of the first 30,000 customers to order a Lifestyle Bowl that day through the Chipotle website or app, you'll be offered a promotion for a free Lifestyle Bowl the following week.
Placing an order on the app or via the website can also benefit you in other ways. Chipotle is nixing the delivery fee for all Lifestyle Bowls ordered digitally from January 2 through January 31. And, for Strava users who meet the goal of logging 20 minutes of physical activity twice a week, they'll receive a free side of Chipotle's creamy guacamole (this promotion runs from January 15 to January 28).