7 Angry Orchard Hard Cider Flavors Ranked

Fall is right around the corner and that means one thing: seasonal flavors. While your mind might race to Pumpkin Spice, Angry Orchard is here to remind you that the season is and always has been about apples. The hard cider brand is going especially hard for the season with the release of the new all-autumnal apple Fireside Mix Variety Pack.

The new cider variety box is in store at retailers nationwide starting in September and on sale for a limited time only. The pack contains four different apple-forward ciders, including classic Crisp Apple, Green Apple, Natural Baked Apple Pie, and — according to Angry Orchard — the fan-favorite Cinnful Apple.

We were lucky enough to sample this pack early, along with a variety of other Angry Orchard flavors. In addition to the four listed above, we also tasted Angry Orchard's Rosé, Blueberry Rosé, and Tropical Cider flavors. Here's how all seven of the Angry Orchard flavors stacked up in our taste test.