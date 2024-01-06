The Secret For Perfect Butter Mochi Relies On The Type Of Pan You Use

A metal baking pan is beneficial as it conducts heat from the oven much faster than glass. This allows you to achieve a more uniformly baked butter mochi with a taller rise and crispier edges. A metal baking pan also holds the advantage of beginning to cool immediately once it's removed from the oven. Because of this rapid heat transfer, the metal can protect the butter mochi from continuing to bake. The ideal butter mochi center should spring back when pressed, not remain indented or be too firm.

Glass, on the other hand, is an insulator — not a conductor — of heat. This means that glass takes longer to heat up than metal, and retains that heat for longer periods. Compare it to your home's windows — if they were metal instead of glass, the winter chill would seep in a lot faster.

What this means for baking butter mochi is that the characteristics of glass present two challenges. Once removed from the oven, a glass container will retain heat, which risks overcooking the sides and bottom of the mochi, thus darkening and hardening the edges beyond the desired golden hue. Secondly, a glass pan may continue cooking the center, altering the delightful squidgy middle into a firmer texture. If using a glass dish is unavoidable, it's recommended that you reduce the mochi's baking time by at least 5 minutes.