What Exactly Is Butter Mochi?

Are you looking to impress your friends with a surprising dessert that's simple to make, not too sweet, and satisfyingly squishy? Well, look no further than butter mochi! This soft and bouncy baked good is a staple of bakeries across Hawaii and represents the many cultural influences that have shaped the cuisine of the Aloha State.

In essence, butter mochi could be described as a cross between coconut cake and Japanese mochi. It's baked, not steamed, making it more cake-like than traditional mochi, but with a chewier sponge than your typical cake. It has a subtle flavor, which comes primarily from a blend of unsweetened coconut milk, vanilla extract, evaporated milk, and butter. But what sets butter mochi apart from your typical sponge cake is the use of a very special ingredient: mochiko flour, also known as glutinous rice flour or sweet rice flour. Baking with glutinous rice flour doesn't yield a fluffy cake, but rather a deliciously chewy texture that's still soft and springy, yet easy to slice up into individual-sized portions, making it a great dessert to bring to parties.