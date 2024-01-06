Pot Roast Meatloaf Is A Deliciously Budget Friendly Crossover

A Sunday pot roast is a great way to make a hearty meal that will bring everyone together at the dinner table. But, since the average chuck roast hovers at almost $8 per pound, and can take up to four hours in the oven until it's tender enough to eat, it doesn't exactly work if you're tight on time or money. Luckily, if you're craving a pot roast but have limited time or a limited budget, there's a solution. All you need is some ground beef.

Meatloaf pot roast is where the chuck roast cut of meat is replaced by ground beef, made into meatloaf. The finished dish still offers the same comforting flavors. As for your time and effort, there isn't any searing, and a meatloaf will be done in less than half the time it would take for a chuck roast to cook. It's an ideal meal for those looking to make something hearty, on a budget. Simply mix up the ground beef, assemble your meatloaf, throw it in a roasting dish with the vegetables of your choice, and you're on your way to a flavorful and inexpensive dinner that can be ready in an hour or so.