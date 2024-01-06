Pot Roast Meatloaf Is A Deliciously Budget Friendly Crossover
A Sunday pot roast is a great way to make a hearty meal that will bring everyone together at the dinner table. But, since the average chuck roast hovers at almost $8 per pound, and can take up to four hours in the oven until it's tender enough to eat, it doesn't exactly work if you're tight on time or money. Luckily, if you're craving a pot roast but have limited time or a limited budget, there's a solution. All you need is some ground beef.
Meatloaf pot roast is where the chuck roast cut of meat is replaced by ground beef, made into meatloaf. The finished dish still offers the same comforting flavors. As for your time and effort, there isn't any searing, and a meatloaf will be done in less than half the time it would take for a chuck roast to cook. It's an ideal meal for those looking to make something hearty, on a budget. Simply mix up the ground beef, assemble your meatloaf, throw it in a roasting dish with the vegetables of your choice, and you're on your way to a flavorful and inexpensive dinner that can be ready in an hour or so.
Try a variety of roasted veggies
A pot roast meatloaf can be just as special and swoon-worthy as a fantastic pot roast that's cooked all afternoon in the oven. While you don't necessarily need to follow a traditional meatloaf recipe when assembling your pot roast meatloaf, there's still plenty of room for experimenting with flavors.
One way to switch things up is to try different roasted veggies. Pot-roasting vegetables is a great way to preserve their flavor, and you'll need to choose sturdy types that hold up well. So grab your favorite root vegetables like potatoes, parsnips, turnips, or carrots, but don't be afraid to try something new like butternut squash, celeriac, or beets. Because your meatloaf cooks for less time than a pot roast, be sure to use this kitchen hack and cut your vegetables a bit smaller than usual so that the cook times match up.
If you're experimenting with fusion meatloaf recipes, you can choose vegetables and aromatics that match the flavors of the dish.
How to make a juicy pot roast meatloaf
Mixing up a classic beef meatloaf, not unlike meatballs, can be tricky. It's easy to accidentally overwork the mix, which can result in a rubbery meatloaf instead of tender and juicy. The less you work it the less dense it will be, so it's better to use your hands instead of a mixer or utensil, to avoid overmixing. If you find that your meatloaf routinely comes out dry, you can try using a panade (a starch and milk paste) to add some moisture. Liquids are an important ingredient in meatloaves and meatballs, and soaking some breadcrumbs in milk to make a panade, then seamlessly mixing it into the meat, will make for a juicier loaf.
All in all, a pot roast meatloaf is easy to prepare, can easily feed a crowd, and tastes just as delicious as a classic pot roast. So stock up on ground beef the next time it's on sale at your local grocery store.