Ketchup Is The Secret Ingredient For A Top-Notch Stir Fry

Ketchup is one of the most popular condiments in America. And while it's a well-known fact that it's great on hamburgers, hot dogs, french fries, and even eggs, ketchup doesn't get quite enough respect as an ingredient. This tomato-based sauce can work wonders in dishes, which is why you'll find it in a lot of recipes, such as many different kinds of meatloaf as well as some styles of barbeque sauce. Ketchup also can be a special flavor enhancer when used to make stir fry, too.

That's because ketchup is a remarkable mix of sweet and savory, as one can tell from just looking at the label. Depending on the brand, it's usually made up of some mixture of tomato concentrate, vinegar, a sweetener, salt, onion powder, and spices. That's a lot of flavor packed into one ingredient! And because of the way that it's made, ketchup can also add the flavor of long cooked tomatoes to any recipe including those you prepare in your wok.