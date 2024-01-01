Keep Ingredients Submerged In Liquid With A Paper Towel Hack

Keeping chopped fruit, veggies, and other ingredients submerged in water, thin syrup, or brining liquid can be a challenge. Those ingredients often want to float, especially at the start when they have yet to absorb any of the liquid. While there are weights and springs made to alleviate this problem, if you don't have any on hand, you might be wondering what to do.

One possibility is to turn to a restaurant hack that has been shared on Joshua Weissman's YouTube channel. In the hack, a paper towel is soaked in the liquid and laid on top to create a barrier so that ingredients cannot float up to the open air.

Restaurants depend on efficiency and effectiveness to keep their kitchens running smoothly, so you can be sure that this hack will work as promised in a pinch. After all, cooks and chefs wouldn't rely on something that doesn't actually get the job done — they would simply find a different way.