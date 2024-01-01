The Differences Between Egg Tofu And Silken, Explained

You may have heard that silken tofu is a great egg substitute in all kinds of recipes, from baked goods to creamy soups and even making your own vegan mayo — what you might not have considered is the idea that eggs could be a substitute for tofu in any shape or form. As unlikely as it sounds, the substitution does work in reverse, to a degree: Smooth, mild, and almost gelatinous, egg tofu is very much a real thing that's often likened to silken tofu in terms of taste and texture.

So, what's the difference between the two? The most obvious one is that silken tofu is vegan, whereas egg tofu is not — by the same token, egg tofu is a safe alternative for those who have a soy allergy and need to avoid tofu in any form. Apart from that, they do have a remarkably similar texture and very subtle differences in taste. However, despite some claims that the two are mostly interchangeable, the actual practicality of using egg tofu as a substitute for silken tofu is largely unconfirmed.