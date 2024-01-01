Where Is The Ice Cream Canteen From Shark Tank Today?

Jordan Stern, founder of The Ice Cream Canteen, came up with the idea for his product on a 2017 road trip. While traversing through Yosemite National Park, Stern marveled at the ability of his insulated coffee travel mug to keep his beverages hot. Then, the thought clicked: What if the same could be done for cold products, specifically pints of ice cream?

Stern got to work planning, designing, and manufacturing the product. The double-walled vacuum-insulated container would fit standard-sized pints of ice cream, like a typical Ben and Jerry's or Häagen-Dazs container from the grocery store. The company advertises that each pint stays frozen for around four hours in the container. That length of time reportedly doubles, however, if the container is kept in a cooler alongside ice or other cold foods (and you can keep your cooler cold for longer by insulating it).

Once a prototype of The Ice Cream Canteen was developed, Stern launched a Kickstarter to fund the product's development, with a goal of raising $20,000. However, it seemed that ice cream fans were passionate about the idea, and the campaign amassed over $120,000 in only 30 days. Stern then headed to the show "Shark Tank" to seek a little extra support.