Where Is The Ice Cream Canteen From Shark Tank Today?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Jordan Stern, founder of The Ice Cream Canteen, came up with the idea for his product on a 2017 road trip. While traversing through Yosemite National Park, Stern marveled at the ability of his insulated coffee travel mug to keep his beverages hot. Then, the thought clicked: What if the same could be done for cold products, specifically pints of ice cream?
Stern got to work planning, designing, and manufacturing the product. The double-walled vacuum-insulated container would fit standard-sized pints of ice cream, like a typical Ben and Jerry's or Häagen-Dazs container from the grocery store. The company advertises that each pint stays frozen for around four hours in the container. That length of time reportedly doubles, however, if the container is kept in a cooler alongside ice or other cold foods (and you can keep your cooler cold for longer by insulating it).
Once a prototype of The Ice Cream Canteen was developed, Stern launched a Kickstarter to fund the product's development, with a goal of raising $20,000. However, it seemed that ice cream fans were passionate about the idea, and the campaign amassed over $120,000 in only 30 days. Stern then headed to the show "Shark Tank" to seek a little extra support.
What happened to The Ice Cream Canteen on Shark Tank?
In Season 14, Episode 18 of "Shark Tank," Jordan Stern asked the investors for $100,000 to fund The Ice Cream Canteen. In exchange, he offered 5% equity of the company. Stern demonstrated the product's functionality, and invited Mark Cuban to attempt to melt the ice cream inside the container using fire.
The Sharks seemed impressed with the success of the product in keeping ice cream cold, but were initially surprised at the retail cost of $44.99. However, after Stern revealed his sales and profits, they appeared to be a little more receptive. Stern revealed that the reason he was seeking an investment was so that he could grow his inventory and expand the business even further to accept larger retail opportunities.
Kevin O'Leary agreed to provide the funding, but wanted 30% of the company, rather than the 5% offered by Stern. While the Sharks offered different amounts of equity, Daymond John declined to make any kind of deal, with his reason being that 5% equity was too low.
Cuban and Lori Greiner concocted their own offer: the $100,000 investment in cash, as well as $100,000 in credit, in exchange for 25% equity split between the two of them. After Stern countered with 15% equity, Cuban offered to up the credit to $200,000 in exchange for 20% equity, split between him and Greiner. After some pressure to accept the offer, he ultimately accepted the partnership with Greiner and Cuban — and The Ice Cream Canteen joined the ranks of other food products to receive offers on "Shark Tank."
The Ice Cream Canteen after Shark Tank
After the "Shark Tank" episode aired, the product initially received a mixed reception online. In one Reddit thread, a commenter wrote, "I don't get it. I've never been at a tailgate and said 'I wish I had a pint of ice cream now.'" Other users weren't enthusiastic due to the cost of the product.
Still, some commenters saw the potential. "I think it's a useful product, especially if you rely on public transportation," wrote one user. "Once it hits the high 80s, it's difficult to buy ice cream to-go if you are walking or taking the bus/subway." And fortunately, for Jordan Stern, it seems that the praise has been outweighing the criticism.
Lori Greiner and Mark Cuban's enthusiasm may have also helped to promote the canteens. The "Shark Tank" episode aired on March 31, 2023, after which The Ice Cream Canteen sold out online. The company was able to restock and take orders again by June 2023, according to an Instagram post by the company.
Is The Ice Cream Canteen still in business?
Fortunately for the business, it seems that the product's popularity has persevered, and it is still selling the canteens in a few different colors today. Greiner is still actively promoting the product, too. As part of a 2023 holiday giveaway on her Instagram, Greiner gave her followers the opportunity to win an Ice Cream Canteen. She also advertises the product on her website.
And although that steep price tag may have been an initial concern for the Sharks, The Ice Cream Canteen found a way to remedy that, too. The product regularly goes on sale on the company's website. Additionally, free shipping promotions are occasionally offered. Lifetime warranties are also included with every order.
The Ice Cream Canteen can be ordered from a few different retailers. It's sold through its own website, as well as on Amazon and Uncommon Goods. The company has also partnered with brands like Salt & Straw, Weston Table, and several other artisanal ice cream manufacturers to produce customized canteens that are laser-engraved or printed with the companies' logos.
What's next for The Ice Cream Canteen?
For now, it seems like The Ice Cream Canteen is sticking with improving on what it knows best. As the flagship product has found success, the company's social media channels have remained fairly quiet, save for a few notices regarding website sales.
Some Amazon reviewers have noted that the cap and watertight seal can be a bit tricky to remove. While this can ensure that the ice cream stays frozen in the container, it can also make it a little harder to enjoy. Still, it looks like plenty of users are enjoying the product. One reviewer on The Ice Cream Canteen's website called it a "wonderful product," and said it "keeps [ice cream] frozen for hours." However, they noted that the size may be a limiting factor, and they asked the company to create a gallon-sized container.
While there hasn't been any news about the company developing larger ice cream containers just yet, perhaps the success from the pint-sized product will lead to bigger things in the future. In the meantime, the company's website suggests simply scooping your favorite ice cream directly into the container.