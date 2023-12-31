Do You Really Need To Dock Pie Dough?

When first dipping your toes into homemade pies, you may have found that a fair number of recipes ask you to dock your pie dough before blind or par-baking it. If you're skeptical that the process of methodically poking holes into your pie crust would be necessary or effective in making a perfect pie crust, you'd technically be right. You don't really need to dock pie dough — but only if you're also taking other measures to keep the crust from losing its shape in the oven.

The truth is, docking serves a very important function in pre-baking pie crusts. By evenly perforating the floor of the crust, you're creating escape routes for any of the air or steam that may otherwise get trapped during the baking process, preventing moisture from potentially warping the dough with uneven air pockets or steamed-up soggy spots.

The most likely reason you see docking pop up as a common way of preparing a pie crust for pre-baking is that, relatively speaking, it's one of the more convenient and uncomplicated ways of doing so. The other most conventional way of reinforcing the structure of your crust during blind-baking is to hold it in shape by weighing it down. This is accomplished by covering the pie crust with a close-fitting layer of aluminum, then filling out the shape with oven-safe materials.