Medianoche Is The Cuban Sandwich's Softer, Sweeter Cousin

It's not at all uncommon to find foods that are similar to other foods, including variations of classic recipes. The Rachel, for instance, is a Reuben sandwich with pastrami or turkey and coleslaw instead of corned beef and sauerkraut. Sweet potatoes and yams are often confused for one another despite being totally different tubers. And a patty melt is just a cheeseburger that got fancy with its bread choices. But there are numerous other dishes that are close to something else, yet distinct enough to be their own thing. Enter the medianoche, or "midnight" sandwich.

Are you a fan of the Cubano? For many, the way its hearty mix of pork products, cheese, mustard, and pickles all blend together into a harmonious whole is hard to resist. Well, a medianoche is basically a Cuban sandwich with one notable twist: The bread is different. Have you ever thought, "I like Cubanos, but the bread could be a bit softer?" Then the medianoche is the sandwich for you.