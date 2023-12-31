Your Favorite Pizza Toppings Make The Perfect Antipasto Salad
The words "salad" and "pizza" often evoke two different reactions when choosing one to eat. But if you want to liven up your salad and create a dish that almost anyone will love, you might want to channel your inner pizza lover. That's because most things you love on your pizza probably translate into a pretty tasty antipasto salad – and who doesn't love a salad that's loaded with meat and cheese?
The greens are essentially what gives a salad its name, but just because you're eating vegetables doesn't mean it has to be boring. Antipasto is traditionally an Italian salad loaded with meat, cheese, and marinated vegetables like artichokes and roasted red peppers. It's often tossed in a light vinaigrette so as not to take away from all of the other flavors, so next time you're debating ordering a pizza, maybe transition those tasty toppings to a healthier salad instead.
Turn your favorite pizza toppings into a salad
If you're entertaining a crowd, having a lighter dish like a salad is a great option; though it's hard to know exactly what toppings guests prefer, you almost can't go wrong with antipasto. If you love pepperoni pizza, try toasting up some pepperonis or adding a few salami slices over a bed of greens. Instead of gooey, cheesy mozzarella, add some marinated mozzarella balls to the salad to give it plenty of flavor.
Bell peppers and onions are popular on pizza, but roasted peppers make for a great antipasto addition. And while pickled onions aren't always found on an antipasto, they can add a tangy bite to the salad to help balance the rich flavors of the meat and cheese.
Believe it or not, serving the salad warm might also entice guests. You can sauté some bell peppers or roast some artichokes for a great alternative to the marinated versions.
Add a side of bread to complete the pizza salad
If any of your guests crave pizza, you'll need to add one key element to the salad: bread. Warm rolls or breadsticks pair perfectly with antipasto, or you can even whip up some garlic bread using just butter, sea salt, and garlic powder to keep it simple. Pairing your antipasto salad with bread will give it even more of a pizza feel, and guests can take as much or as little bread as they want. Plus, the bread is perfect for dipping in any leftover vinaigrette remaining in your bowl.
Whatever you do, make sure you label the salad as what it resembles — especially if you're feeding kids. While this dish might hold all the elements of an antipasto, calling it a "pizza salad" will likely perk up some young ears and make the kids more likely to dig in.