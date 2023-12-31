Your Favorite Pizza Toppings Make The Perfect Antipasto Salad

The words "salad" and "pizza" often evoke two different reactions when choosing one to eat. But if you want to liven up your salad and create a dish that almost anyone will love, you might want to channel your inner pizza lover. That's because most things you love on your pizza probably translate into a pretty tasty antipasto salad – and who doesn't love a salad that's loaded with meat and cheese?

The greens are essentially what gives a salad its name, but just because you're eating vegetables doesn't mean it has to be boring. Antipasto is traditionally an Italian salad loaded with meat, cheese, and marinated vegetables like artichokes and roasted red peppers. It's often tossed in a light vinaigrette so as not to take away from all of the other flavors, so next time you're debating ordering a pizza, maybe transition those tasty toppings to a healthier salad instead.