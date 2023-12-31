The Genius Hack To Easily Douse A Stack Of Pancakes With Syrup

Nothing says satisfaction in the morning, at noon, or midnight, more than fluffy, golden hot pancakes. But whether it's a simple short stack or a tower of flour-y power, one thing can be frustrating for the flapjack aficionado. When you drizzle that perfectly sweet and sticky classic maple syrup over the top, you wind up with an access issue: Your top cake is perfectly smothered, while the ones beneath are still dry in the center and you have a puddle on the plate.

There is a trick that will address this problem in a cinch, and if you choose to serve a stack to your friends, you are guaranteed to blow their minds. This easy fix requires no special equipment or ingredients, just some good old-fashioned culinary engineering. Once your pancakes are piled high, simply cut a hole through the center of your stack, and then drizzle syrup over the top as usual. This way, not only does the sticky stuff run over the top and sides of your pancakes, but down through the middle, too, ensuring better distribution and more maple-saturated bites, guaranteed.