The Kitchen Tool That Makes Cutting Big Pancakes A Breeze
When you're cooking pancakes for breakfast, you may wind up with some pretty sizable flapjacks. This is especially true if your batter is a little on the runny side since it spreads around the griddle more easily. While you can cut each of those large pancakes into smaller pieces with a fork and knife as you eat, cutting it all up first may be a little more efficient so you can dig right in.
Still, slicing each pancake piece by piece can be pretty time-consuming. Fortunately, one kitchen tool can help cut down on that time. One Reddit user posted their hack for easier pancake slicing: "Using a pizza cutter for waffles, pancakes, etc. Is [way] faster than a knife." They shared that they cut up pancakes for their children, and the method worked much faster than cutting each one individually with a fork and knife. They only wished that they had thought of this sooner.
The cutter makes slicing easy
This cutting method can be especially useful when you need to slice up pancakes for a larger group. Lay your pancake out and roll the blade of the pizza cutter through it, creating crosshatched lines to create smaller pieces. This can quickly cut through the food since pancakes are usually fluffy and easy to slice. You can even stack a few pancakes on top of each other, then roll the pizza cutter right through the stack.
Some Reddit users in the original post's comments also praised this idea for cutting up quesadilla slices or bite-size bits of waffles. A pizza cutter can also be used to quickly cut up herbs if you want to try making your pancakes a little more savory. Although the tool may be named for its most common use, the rotary blade has quite a few more uses than simply slicing pizzas.
Prepare your pancakes like a sweet pizza
If you want to get creative while cutting up your pancakes, you could even take the idea one step further and prepare your pancakes like sweet pizzas. Start with the pancake as the base of the dish. Then, spread on your desired sauce. You'll want something a little sticky so that it can hold onto the toppings. Peanut butter, honey, chocolate hazelnut spread, or yogurt can work for this purpose.
Once the spread is on, you can add your desired toppings, like sliced fruit, chocolate chips, marshmallows, chopped nuts, and granola. Arrange the toppings around the pancake pizza, then grab the cutter and slice it up. You can cut it into squares and eat it with a fork or slice the pancake into triangles like an actual pizza often is. Gather your friends and family to share this sweet, delectable pancake pizza together.