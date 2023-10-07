The Kitchen Tool That Makes Cutting Big Pancakes A Breeze

When you're cooking pancakes for breakfast, you may wind up with some pretty sizable flapjacks. This is especially true if your batter is a little on the runny side since it spreads around the griddle more easily. While you can cut each of those large pancakes into smaller pieces with a fork and knife as you eat, cutting it all up first may be a little more efficient so you can dig right in.

Still, slicing each pancake piece by piece can be pretty time-consuming. Fortunately, one kitchen tool can help cut down on that time. One Reddit user posted their hack for easier pancake slicing: "Using a pizza cutter for waffles, pancakes, etc. Is [way] faster than a knife." They shared that they cut up pancakes for their children, and the method worked much faster than cutting each one individually with a fork and knife. They only wished that they had thought of this sooner.