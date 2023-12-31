The Best Way To Reheat Leftover Beef Wellington

Probably named after the First Duke of Wellington, Beef Wellington is a delicacy for many. But it can be tricky to get right when cooking, much less reheating. The trick to the perfect classic Beef Wellington is getting the puff pastry exterior crispy while ensuring the beef inside is tender and juicy. Since having that signature crunch to your pastry is essential, it makes reheating your leftovers harder than other dishes. Unfortunately, there's no way to cut corners for convenience while ensuring the quality of the dish. For this reason, you probably shouldn't just toss your Beef Wellington in the microwave, which we will get to in a minute.

The best way to reheat your Beef Wellington is in the oven. You should reheat your leftovers on a medium-low heat between 250 to 300 degrees Fahrenheit. This will ensure that it doesn't end up overcooking. Another tricky part about reheating your Beef Wellington is not overcooking it to where the interior meat is tough and dried out. To ensure the exterior puff pastry doesn't burn, consider placing a sheet of aluminum foil over your Wellington. This will help redirect some of the heat, making sure your leftovers have that crispiness you're looking for without being overdone.