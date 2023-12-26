Where Did Beef Wellington Get Its Name?

It's hard to figure out the origins of many popular foods, and there are a lot of apocryphal stories out there, like that one about potato chips you've probably heard. Logically, this one seems like it should be a slam dunk. It's a British food named "Wellington" that originated in the 19th century, during a time when Arthur Wellesley, the First Duke of Wellington, was one of Britain's greatest national heroes. (Although, funnily enough, he was actually from Ireland). The dish being named after him makes the most sense. And that could've been what happened, but we don't know for sure.

First off, calling it a "19th-century dish" is a little dubious. The first written reference to Beef Wellington occurs in 1899 in a Hamburg-America shipping line menu, after which the next reference is from a Los Angeles Times article from 1903. Meanwhile, the first recipe doesn't appear until as late as 1940. Strangely, these early references were almost all connected to America, and its antecedent could very well be a French dish called "filet de boeuf en croûte." It was adopted by the British at some point during the intervening years, but exactly when is hard to trace.

Secondly, there isn't any concrete evidence connecting it to the Duke of Wellington himself. There are all sorts of stories, but there's nothing definitive. And food historians have definitely looked.