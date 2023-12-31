Zucchini Butter Is The Savory Smooth Spread You're Sleeping On

This savory spread is similar in flavor and texture to Julia Child's recipe for grated zucchini sautéed in butter and shallots. First, you'll grate and sauté the zucchinis in olive oil or butter. As they cook, you'll add salt, pepper, and other ingredients, such as garlic, shallots, shredded cheese, or chili flakes. The veggies are sautéed slowly over low heat to achieve a thick, spreadable consistency.

There's no one recipe for zucchini butter, which leaves a lot of room for creativity. Some chefs will only use two or three ingredients, like zucchini, garlic, and salt, whereas others may add lemon zest, onions, thyme, rosemary, or even a touch of heavy cream for extra richness. If you're short on time, mix the ingredients in a bowl and then cook them in the microwave.

Before getting started, think about how you plan to use the zucchini butter. If you want to serve it with, say, bruschetta bread, add cherry tomatoes to the mix. But if you're going to serve it with pasta, combine the zucchini with shredded Parmesan cheese, butter, basil, or olives.