Zucchini Is The Secret Ingredient For Moister (And More Nutritious) Brownies

Brownie brittle can be delicious, but if you made some by accident and were hoping for a soft, moist dessert instead, you may find the texture disappointing. Dry brownies can sometimes be the result of overcooking, but they're also the result of using less butter, which is common in recipes that use melted chocolate instead of cocoa powder. Because melted chocolate already contains cocoa butter, not as much regular butter is needed when making brownies. However, because cocoa butter is solid at room temperature, brownies made with melted chocolate don't stay moist for long. You might assume that the key to achieving moist brownies — whether made with melted chocolate or cocoa powder — would be to add more butter. But the truth is there's an ingredient that can more effectively accomplish this: zucchini.

When you add more butter than you need, the center remains gooey while the edges harden. By the time the center firms up, the rest of the brownie essentially turns into brownie brittle. If you were to add zucchini, though, that wouldn't happen. With this tubular vegetable that's botanically a fruit, you'll squash any chance of dry brownies.