Use Up That Leftover Chicken Salad And Stuff Some Peppers

When you're looking to prepare a meal that most people will enjoy, chicken salad should be a go-to for some really good reasons. It's simple to make and filling, and you can use your leftovers in a variety of ways. Add your leftover chicken salad to a sandwich, tuck it in a wrap, or use it to make a pasta dish as a delicious alternative.

But if you really want to impress your guests and challenge yourself to learn how to make a new type of dish, forget about all those classic chicken salad variations and use your leftover chicken salad to stuff some peppers for a meal with a different kind of appeal. Peppers are a great addition to most meals; however, you can also use them as a main feature. By stuffing your peppers with chicken salad, you can enjoy a range of vibrant flavors and unique textures that combine seamlessly to make a creative and nutritious dish.