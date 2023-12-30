The Fish Skinning Hack That Only Requires A Carving Fork

Removing the skin from a cooked filet of fish is as simple as choosing a corner, peeling back just enough of it to begin wrapping it around the tongs of a carving fork, and then twirling the fork so that the skin continues to wrap around the tongs. Think of it as similar to how you would twirl pasta around the head of a dinner fork. You'll have to help the skin get started, though, holding it to the fork until it's wrapped around a couple of times. But after that there should be enough tension that it will wind around the tongs without issue as you continue to twirl the carving fork.

If you're hoping to give this hack a try while the fish is still raw, you'll be disappointed to learn that it won't work. For fish that will be coated in batter — or that you don't want to cook with the skin on for some other reason — you'll have to use a knife to remove it instead. Technically, you could peel the skin off after pouring boiling water over it, but that will partially cook the fish in the process — and that's not the best way to start your filets off.