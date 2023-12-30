The Clever Hack To Turn A Baguette Into Party-Sized Bread Bowls

We tend to associate bread bowls with a few specific things: clam chowder, sometimes chili, and often Panera Bread soup. Usually, we picture big bowls made from sourdough loaves, which is the classic way to make a bread bowl. None of these make sense as a party dish — unless it's an outdoor barbecue, where chili is a great side dish. But you can actually make smaller, handheld bread bowls using sliced baguettes, which work great at parties.

If you're looking to set out some interesting hors d'oeuvres, try taking a store-bought baguette and slicing it into small chunks — just a few inches wide, similar to how you'd serve bread and butter as an appetizer. Then, lay your baguette slice flat on a plate, take a small glass (like a shot glass), and press it down into the center of the bread slice. While baguettes have a hard crust, which any bread bowl needs, the inside is soft enough that the glass will tear it off and press it down, forming a makeshift bowl. What you put in next is up to you.