A Sourdough 'Boat' Is The Perfect Way To Enjoy Eggs For Dinner

Eggs and bread are a match made in culinary heaven, whether it's a simple fried egg on toast, an egg in the basket, or even something more complex like cheesy Georgian khachapuri or a rich French croque madame. But with a little creativity, the simplest pairing of ingredients can make a ho-hum meal a little more interesting.

Take, for example, the combination of sourdough demi baguettes, eggs, and cheese — combine them and you can make a sourdough egg boat that'll make anyone's morning shine a little brighter. Just cut a "V" shape into the tops of the baguettes to hollow out the interior, creating a canoe shape into which you can pour your additional ingredients. A layer of shredded cheese goes next, then a whisked combination of eggs, heavy cream, more cheese, pancetta, and some finely chopped green onions.

Bake that in the oven for half an hour and slice into pieces for an easy yet impressive centerpiece for any meal, dinner included.